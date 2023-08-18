Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ASML by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $655.12. 655,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $706.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.84. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

