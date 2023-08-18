Summit X LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

