Summit X LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. 2,112,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,550. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

