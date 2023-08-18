Summit X LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $138.83. 318,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,541. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

