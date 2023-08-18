Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $1,395.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,344.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,075.90. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.