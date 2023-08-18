Summit X LLC Sells 385 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.63. 3,142,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,991. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

