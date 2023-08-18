Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SUI opened at $120.44 on Friday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

