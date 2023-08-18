Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 97,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,515. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,628,998 shares of company stock valued at $73,245,212. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 197,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 374,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.