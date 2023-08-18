SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.17. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1,136,047 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.