Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.80

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.87 ($0.76), with a volume of 331264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

Superdry Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.62 million, a P/E ratio of 674.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £276,500 ($350,754.79). Insiders own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Superdry

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

