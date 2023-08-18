Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.22

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 18174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,358,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

