Susan D. Kronick Sells 1,508 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $112.22 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on H
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
