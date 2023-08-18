Susan D. Kronick Sells 1,508 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $112.22 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

