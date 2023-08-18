Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.08.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $87.23. 93,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,783. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,596 shares of company stock worth $4,813,535 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics



Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

