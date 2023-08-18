Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $126.22

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.22 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 179184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).

Syncona Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

