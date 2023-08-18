Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.91. 336,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.15 and its 200-day moving average is $401.08. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.