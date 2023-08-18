Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.01-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

Synopsys stock opened at $424.10 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.15 and its 200-day moving average is $401.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

