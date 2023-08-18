Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.67. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 56,212 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

