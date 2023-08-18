Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 139,521 shares trading hands.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,291 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $16,663,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 799,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

