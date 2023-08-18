Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.13.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 646.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,895 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 220.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 11.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

