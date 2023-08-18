Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.74. 1,088,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,016. Target has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

