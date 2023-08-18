Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Target stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,022. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.