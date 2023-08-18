Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

TGT opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

