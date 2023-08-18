Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.13.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. Target has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

