Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin Buys 9,506 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $159,700.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.48 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on TARS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
