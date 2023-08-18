Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin Buys 9,506 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $159,700.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.48 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 141.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TARS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

