TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,880.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,880 ($36.53) and last traded at GBX 2,865 ($36.34), with a volume of 26041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,825 ($35.84).

TBC Bank Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,515.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,415.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 523.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.