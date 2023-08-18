TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.06.

TRP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,998. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after buying an additional 319,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

