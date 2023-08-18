TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTI. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 567,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.