Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Chairman Darrell Cain Buys 2,000 Shares

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) Chairman Darrell Cain purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $20,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tectonic Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECTP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Tectonic Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Tectonic Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

