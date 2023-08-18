Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,483 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,855 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,250 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,876 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
