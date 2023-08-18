TELUS (NYSE:TU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

TU stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,053. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 43.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,146,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,790 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 40.0% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

