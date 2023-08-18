Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 4.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 2,838,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,669,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after buying an additional 8,310,298 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

