Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Tencent Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $402.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.35. Tencent has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

