Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TCEHY
Tencent Stock Up 3.7 %
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.