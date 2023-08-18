Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $652,846.08 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teradata Stock Down 0.9 %

TDC stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Teradata by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

