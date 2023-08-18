Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.27.

TER stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 394,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,242. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

