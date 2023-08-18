Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Terex Stock Down 0.3 %

TEX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 833,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Terex by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

