Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149.08 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $149.08 million and approximately $61.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 351,141,385 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.