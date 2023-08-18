Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 96,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

