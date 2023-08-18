Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,140. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

