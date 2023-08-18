Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002599 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $655.29 million and $20.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002654 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 970,431,534 coins and its circulating supply is 949,403,998 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.