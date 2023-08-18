The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) CFO Acquires $30,100.00 in Stock

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.94 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

