The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Boeing worth $152,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $224.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

