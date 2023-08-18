The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,943. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

