The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

CG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 544,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

