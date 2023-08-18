The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $156,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.77 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

