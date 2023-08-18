The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 976,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

