The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $270.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

