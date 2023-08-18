The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $18.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.53. 4,554,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.04. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

