The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 84,021 shares.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,164,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.