The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 84,021 shares.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.