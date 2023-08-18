The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $182.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.64.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $155.67. 17,860,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. Walmart has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

