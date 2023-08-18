The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $168.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.13.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.